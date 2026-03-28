Mallikarjun Kharge to release Congress manifesto for Assam Polls in Lakhimpur on March 29

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will release the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections on March 29 in Lakhimpur, party leaders said.

Announcing this at a press conference, Jitendra Singh, general secretary of the Indian National Congress, said the manifesto is the result of months of groundwork and outreach across Assam.

“The manifesto has been prepared after extensive consultations, during which our leaders and members reached out to people across the state,” Singh said, adding that Kharge will also address an election rally during his visit to Lakhimpur district.

Targeting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh alleged that there is an atmosphere of fear in the state. “People are afraid. Even a critical post on social media invites police action,” he claimed, further alleging that media outlets exposing corruption are being threatened.

He also criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of focusing more on the Congress than his own party. Singh alleged internal divisions within the BJP and claimed that senior leaders, including former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, have been sidelined.

Expressing confidence ahead of the polls, Singh said the Congress-led opposition is poised to return to power in the state.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The Congress has been out of power in the state since 2016.