In anticipation of the upcoming General Election to the House of the People, 2024, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has announced its roster of star campaigners for Assam Phase II. The list, submitted to the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, features prominent figures from TMC.

Leading the charge is none other than the formidable Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal. Joining her is Abhishek Banerjee, a rising star within the party, poised to make a significant impact on the campaign trail.

In addition to the Banerjee duo, the AITC lineup boasts the presence of seasoned campaigners such as Derek O'Brien and Ripun Bora. The inclusion of Ms. Sushmita Dev, a prominent voice for women's empowerment, further emphasizes AITC's commitment to diverse representation.

Noteworthy additions to the star-studded lineup include the respected journalist and political commentator, Sagarika Ghose, and Manas Ranjan Bhunia.

Also gracing the list are notable personalities such as Babul Supriyo, Dr. Mukul Sangma, and Manoj Tiwary.