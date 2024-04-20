In a major breakdown, the Manipur Police arrested three individuals in connection with a firing incident which transpired near a polling station in the East Imphal district, on April 19.

One person was injured in the unprecedented episode took place at Moirangkampu primary school amidst the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to reports, 32 pistols with eight live ammunitions, three mobile phones, one car and cash worth Rs 1.5 lakhs was seized from the three accused identified as Leichombam Jemson Singh, aged 34 years, Nongthombam Ratan, aged 47 years and Khumukcham Angamba, aged 32 years.

The electoral process in the conflict-hit state was flooded with reports of firing, threatening, booth capturing and destruction of EVMs at various voting booths. Manipur recorded a voter turnout of over 68 per cent.

Swift action by the State Police in this matter showcases commitment to maintenance of peace and security during electoral processes which hold significant importance in the country.