Actor turned politician Maheshwar Thounaojam and Congress candidate Dr. Bimol Akoijam has officially entered the race for the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha election in the inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency.

Thounaojam submitted his nomination papers representing the Republican Party of India-Athawale (RPI-A) at the Imphal West DC Complex.

Thounaojam, who also serves as the national secretary of RPI-A, spoke on the urgency to address the ongoing crises in Manipur, emphasizing the need to understand the inner workings of the government to bring about positive change.

“Manipur has been burning for many months. I just wanted to know what is going on inside the government. And this can be done only by entering into the system. To douse the current crisis is the main priority before taking up any other developmental steps,” he said while explaining his stand for contesting the election.

In response, Congress candidate Dr. Bimol Akoijam, who also filed his nomination today, framed the election as a battle between two visions for Manipur's future.

Responding to the media when asked about his keen rival, Bimol Akoijam said that to “The upcoming inner Manipur Parliamentary election is a war between two groups. I think it is a fight between those who want to fight for the dignity, wellbeing of the state of Manipur. And protection of diversity of state. The other group is those who want to destroy the integrity of Manipur and don't bother about promoting dignified life of people of the state.”

He further clarified the statement allegedly given by Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh regarding small parties usually don’t get enough time to speak in parliament, he said that in a parliamentary form of democracy, a government without opposition is a fast moving train without break. This was said by the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee when the Congress party got a massive mandate in 1984.