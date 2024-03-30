Arambai Tenggol's Laishram Robason, the 'Control Room Operator', has issued a press release imposing restrictions on the nature of election campaigns in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in Manipur.

Given the tense situation in the state, the release discourages the need for election campaigns, feasts, use of loudspeakers, flag raising or election meetings.

The release suggests that these activities have been divisive rather than unifying, potentially leading to conflict and violence.

Consequently, the citizens are advised to make an informed choice of their preferred candidate without participating in election campaigns, feasts, public meetings, flag raising or dissemination of election messages via loudspeakers.



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On the final day of nomination filing for the 1-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency Election, six candidates stepped forward, adding to the roster of contenders for the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha Election. The nominations were submitted today at the Office of the Returning Officer in Lamphelpat, Imphal West. With this latest development, a total of seven candidates are slated to vie for the 1-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency seat in the ensuing 18th Lok Sabha General Elections, 2024.

Leading the list of candidates who filed their nominations today is Maheshwar Thounaojam, representing the Republican Party of India Athawale (RPIA). Joining him is Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, putting forth his candidacy on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam steps into the race as the representative of the Indian National Congress (INC). Additionally, Moirangthem Totomshana Nongshaba enters the fray representing the Rashtriya Janhit Sangharsh Party (RJSP). Notably, Haorungbam Sarat Singh throws his hat into the ring as an Independent candidate, while Ngasepam Nilakanta Singh represents the Universal Family Party.

It's pertinent to mention that Rajkumar Somendro Singh, also known as Kaiku, had previously filed his nomination paper representing the Manipur People's Party (MPP) on Monday.