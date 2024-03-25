Kachui Timothy Zimik, the endorsed candidate of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and backed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has marked the commencement of the electoral race by filing his nomination for the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency in the forthcoming 18th Lok Sabha Election, 2024.

Zimik officially submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer, Ahanthem Subhash, who concurrently serves as the District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Thoubal.

Accompanied by Minister Khashim Vashum, NPF's MLA Ram Muivah, alongside other NPF functionaries and supporters, Zimik solidified his candidacy amidst a spirited show of support.

March 29 stands as the final date for the submission of nominations, setting the stage for a competitive electoral season in the region.



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Expressing his vision for the constituency and the state, Zimik articulated his immediate priorities, should he secure the mandate.

Foremost on his agenda is the restoration of peace and stability to Manipur, followed by a concerted effort towards its holistic development.

Zimik underscored the significance of the NPF's enduring legacy in the political landscape of Northeastern India. He reiterated his commitment to advocate for Manipur's interests without constraint, leveraging the platform provided by the NPF, one of the region's oldest political entities.

Zimik's alignment with the NPF, a crucial ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, reflects his strategic choice to foster collaboration that could catalyze Manipur's journey towards becoming a beacon of progress and prosperity in the Northeast.