BJP Manipur strongly criticised Congress’ Manifesto “Nyay Patra” released yesterday particularly the pledge made in connection with the Manipur issue.

Addressing the media during a press conference held at its office, Thambal Sanglen, spokesperson of BJP Manipur Pradesh, Johnson Elangbam highlighted the guarantees made in Congress’ manifesto relevant to the Manipur issue and termed it as an ambiguous, bogus and election-oriented manifesto.

Johnson stated that there is a lot of confusion in the Congress manifesto with regard to separate administration and Naga peace talks.

Mentioning the point of the Congress Manifesto, he said the Congress party accuses the BJP government as responsible for the ongoing crisis.

The manifesto vows that if Congress win the election, they remove the BJP-led government and provide political and administrative settlement to resolve violence.



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“The words “administrative settlement” used in the Congress manifesto is not very clear. As we all know the Kuki community is demanding separate administration within the state which the BJP strongly objects to. Amidst this situation, the Congress Party pledged for administrative settlement is very unfortunate. Is the Congress party simply trying to woe other party or simply agree to the demand of separate administration,” he questioned while urging the Congress to clarify their stand to the people of the state.

Johnson then referred to the Naga Peace Talk, he said that the Congress Party in its manifesto has stated about bringing an amicable solution even for Indo-Naga political dialogue on the basis of a preliminary agreement done in 2013-2014. But there is no such preliminary agreement happening. The final agreement of the Indo-Naga dialogue was held in August 2015.

“We don’t know what is preliminary agreement that was made in 2013-2014 as it was never happened. This also shows that Congress doesn’t have a clear-cut idea of Manipur issues,” he rebuked.

Johnson said that leaders of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) always expressed of supporting the National Registrar of Citizenship. But contrary to it, its national leaders starting from Rahul Gandhi is totally against NRC. Non-implementation of NRC in Telangana is a vivid example that Congress doesn’t want to endorse NRC.

Johnson urged Congress to stop playing the sentiments of the people of the state by spreading lies and propaganda.