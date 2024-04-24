Senior Spokesperson of BJP Manipur Pradesh, Moirangthem Asnikumar raised his concern over Congress' manifesto proposals stating that Congress's agenda will undermine national unity and economic stability.



In a press statement, Asnikumar highlighted the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bringing inclusive development over divisive politics since 2014. The BJP government gives priority to development and opposes appeasement politics adopted by the Congress Party.

He criticized Congress’ plans to remove the 50% cap on reservations, cautioning against potential discrimination and unequal resource distribution. Such proposals will create division and disparity among communities.



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Asnikumar raised questions about the intention of the Congress party on wealth redistribution, referencing past instances of asset seizure by the Congress government.

“We cannot ignore Congress's history of seizing citizens' earnings for their own agenda. In the 1960s and 1970s, Congress governments passed laws requiring Indians to deposit a portion of their income with the government. Taxpayers, property owners, and government employees were obligated to deposit 18% of their income, kept in the government treasury for 3 to 5 years,” he alleged.



He also expressed apprehension about Rahul Gandhi's proposals for religion-based division of reservations and asset confiscation, cautioning, "Such measures risk deepening social and economic divisions."