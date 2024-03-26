Finally, the BJP has finalized who will be nominated as a candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election in the inner constituency in Manipur.

Central leaders of the BJP had decided to field Th Basanta Kumar Singh, the former IPS officer and also the son of former Union Minister Th Chaoba for the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency after a hectic discussion.

Earlier, asserting that the BJP has “opened the eyes of people” of the northeast, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said the saffron party will win the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat by a massive margin.



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He also said the BJP candidate for the seat will be known by Monday.

"The BJP will win by a huge margin... Earlier speeches and qualifications mattered, but now, what is important is those who truly love the community and the land.

