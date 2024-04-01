Four prominent figures, including former Yaiskul MLA Elangbam Chand Singh and BJP leader Sagolsem Achouba Singh on April 1 made a move by joining the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in Manipur. The other two individuals who joined the Congress fold are Advocate Oinam Hemanta Singh and Thoudam Debadatta Singh.

The announcement of their allegiance shift was made earlier today during a reception ceremony held at the Congress Bhawan in Imphal, Manipur. Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, the Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, welcomed the new members into the party's ranks.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Akoijam stated the importance of choosing candidates based on genuine commitment to the welfare of Manipur rather than succumbing to external influences such as money and muscle power. He stressed the need for citizens to make informed decisions that uphold the unity and integrity of the state.

"Manipur has a rich history of standing up for its integrity, with numerous movements launched over the years to safeguard its identity," remarked Dr. Akoijam. "However, we now find ourselves at a critical juncture where the essence of Manipur is at risk of being diluted. It is imperative for every citizen to unite and protect Manipur from any forces that threaten its integrity."

Highlighting the current state of affairs in Manipur, Dr. Akoijam lamented the restrictions faced by the state's residents, emphasizing the need for change. "As natives of Manipur, we find ourselves constrained from freely traversing our own land, a situation that cannot be allowed to persist," he asserted.