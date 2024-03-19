The website of the Manipur Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was "voluntarily" suspended to comply with the model code of conduct that has come into force with the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The suspension is temporary, it said.

"It is reported in various media platforms that the official website of the Chief Minister's office.. has been temporarily suspended by Election Commission of India for violation of the model code of conduct," it said.



Also Read: Manipur's displaced Kuki-Zo community in Mizoram may not be able to vote in Lok Sabha polls

"The website has been temporarily suspended voluntarily by the Chief Minister's Office so as to observe compliance with provisions of the model code of conduct and not account of any instructions of ECI for any violation," it added.

"It is reported in various media platforms that the official website of the Chief Minister's Office, namely, www.cmmanipur.gov.in has been temporarily suspended by the Election Commission of India for violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The above position is incorrect. The website has been temporarily suspended voluntarily by the Chief Minister's Office so as to observe compliance with provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and not on account of any instruction of the ECI for any violation. Media bodies are advised to refrain from publication of unverified information as news, as the same may invite legal action," mentions a notification from Manipur government.