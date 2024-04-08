The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has raised concerns over what it perceives as a violation of the Election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in recent government recruitment notifications issued by various departments in the state.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, K. Meghachandra, President of MPCC, highlighted several notifications issued by different government departments for the recruitment of various posts. These notifications, Mr. Meghachandra alleges, were issued despite the existence of the MCC, which was put in place in connection with the ongoing 18th Lok Sabha Election-2024.

The letter points out that notifications for recruitment, including those for Co-operative Inspector, LDC, Farm Overseer, Driver, Peon, Chowkidar, and other posts, have been published and are actively circulating on social media platforms. Furthermore, the recruitment process, including form submissions, is reportedly ongoing through Employment Exchanges, which the MPCC claims is a violation of the MCC guidelines.

MPCC asserts that they had previously submitted an application to the authorities regarding this matter on April 2, 2024, but no action has been taken thus far.

The MPCC calls upon the Chief Electoral Officer to take necessary legal action against the officials and authorities involved in issuing these recruitment notifications if found in violation of the MCC. They urge that such actions be taken in the interest of justice and to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.