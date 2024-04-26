The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has submitted urgent requests for re-polling in multiple polling stations across the state, citing widespread irregularities and disturbances during the ongoing Lok Sabha Election.

In a formal letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, dated April 26, 2024, the MPCC detailed alarming incidents of EVM machine destruction, booth capture, poll rigging, and forced voting allegedly carried out by unidentified armed individuals. These incidents were reported to have occurred during the polling held on the same day for the 18th Lok Sabha Election-2024 within the 43-Phungyar (ST) Assembly Constituency and the 44-Ukhrul (ST) Assembly Constituency, both situated within the II-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency.

According to the MPCC, several polling stations within the aforementioned constituencies were subject to severe disruptions. The letter specifically highlighted incidents such as the destruction of EVM machines at polling station No. 43/19 - Shingkap, Shingkap Govt. High School, and booth capture and rigging at polling station No. 43/46 - Nambashi Khullen, Nambashi Kullen Govt. High School, among others. In these instances, polling agents of the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate, Shri Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur, were allegedly prevented from carrying out their duties.

Similar disturbances were reported in the 44-Ukhrul (ST) Assembly Constituency, where EVM machines were reportedly destroyed in three polling stations, namely 44/36 - Ukhrul (A), Ukhrul Model High School (N/W), 44/41 - Ukhrul (D-1), Greenland Primary School, and 44/50 - Ukhrul (F), K.K. Leishiphanit Junior High School.

Moreover, the MPCC claimed that in a staggering seventeen polling stations within the 44-Ukhrul (ST) Assembly Constituency, incidents of booth capture, poll rigging, and forced voting were witnessed. These polling stations include Leisan Govt. High School, Sanakeithel Govt. High School, Tushen Govt. High School, and various other locations.

The letter urged the Chief Electoral Officer to take immediate and necessary action to address the reported irregularities and ensure a fair electoral process. The MPCC stated the importance of re-polling or conducting fresh polls in the affected areas to uphold the principles of democracy and justice.