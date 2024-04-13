The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has raised concerns over the safety of electoral proceedings following an alarming incident during an election meeting held in Bishnupur district. The MPCC has urged the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur to take decisive action against the perpetrators responsible for the gunfire that disrupted the event.

According to the MPCC, the incident occurred on Friday afternoon during an election-related public interaction programme for Congress Inner Manipur Lok Sabha candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. Approximately 400 to 500 attendees had gathered at Phairembam in Bishnupur district when the tranquility of the gathering was shattered by the sudden sound of gunshots, allegedly fired by unidentified individuals.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer, the MPCC detailed the harrowing events, stating that the gunfire was followed by threats from unidentified gunmen who ordered the organizers and attendees to disperse immediately, thereby disrupting the democratic process.