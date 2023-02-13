Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President and MLA K. Meghachandra and AICC Steering Committee Member and former Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur Gaikhangam have been campaigning for INC (Indian National Congress) candidates for the upcoming state assembly election in Tripura state.

According to release issued by MPCC stated that the two top leaders from Manipur are being sent to Tripura as Star Campaigners by Congress President of All India Congress Committee (AICC) recently. Both the leaders toured extensively and had already met with people from different walks of life and sought votes for Congress candidates, namely Birajit Sinha who is contesting from 53-Kailasahar Assembly Constituency and Chayan Bhattacharjee for 54-Dharmanagar Assembly Constituency in the last few days in Tripura.



Congress is giving a good fight, and it is highly expected that there will be change in the state, as per observations made from the Congress leaders. The party leaders had a firm belief that the party would be back to power in Tripura to serve the people, the release said.

The state assembly election for Tripura is to be held on February 16, 2023.