A delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI) reached Imphal today to conduct a comprehensive review of the state's preparedness for the upcoming General Elections. Led by Dharmendra Sharma and Nitesh Vyas, Senior Deputy Election Commissioners, the delegation included other prominent members such as R.K. Gupta, Deputy Election Commissioner, and Deepali Masirkar, Director.

Upon their arrival, the ECI delegation engaged in discussions with Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha, who briefed them on the overall readiness of the state machinery for the electoral process.

During their visit, the delegation held crucial discussions with the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and other senior officials of the Manipur government. The focus of these discussions was on ensuring a level playing field and objectivity throughout the electoral process, with a firm commitment to facilitating free and fair polls.

One of the pivotal aspects of the review involved assessing the preparedness of various enforcement agencies tasked with maintaining the integrity of the electoral process. Representatives from agencies such as the State Police, Assam Rifles, and Enforcement Directorate were present. The delegation stressed the importance of stringent monitoring to prevent the illicit movement of cash, liquor, and drugs, thereby ensuring inducement-free elections. Coordination among enforcement agencies was highlighted as essential for effective implementation of these measures.

Moving beyond administrative discussions, the ECI team engaged with District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police from all 16 districts of Manipur. Detailed presentations were made regarding the preparations at the grassroots level, emphasizing the need to provide adequate facilities for Internally Displaced People (IDPs) to vote at Special Polling Stations without any hindrance. The delegation underscored the importance of raising awareness about these special provisions to ensure maximum participation.

In addition to discussions, the ECI delegation conducted field visits to Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts, further enhancing their understanding of ground realities and challenges.

In a statement issued by Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ramananda Nongmeikapam, it was reiterated that every effort would be made to conduct free, fair, peaceful, and inclusive elections in Manipur.