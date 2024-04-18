Manipur is geared up for the first phase of General Elections to the 17th Lok Sabha. With polling day slated for tomorrow, April 19th, 2024, anticipation runs high as voters prepare to exercise their franchise.

Tomorrow's polling marks the commencement of the electoral process for both the Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituencies. Across the state, a total of 15,44,652 voters, including 7,41,849 male, 8,02,557 female, and 246 transgender voters, are gearing up to cast their votes. The democratic exercise will take place across 32 Assembly Segments for Inner Manipur and 15 Assembly Segments for Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituencies.

In a noteworthy stride towards inclusivity and gender representation, 645 polling stations will be fully managed by women personnel, while two polling stations will be exclusively managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD) personnel. Additionally, arrangements have been made for Internally Displaced Voters across several districts, with 85 special polling stations set up for their convenience.

A total of 10 candidates, 6 for Inner Manipur and 4 for Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituencies, are contesting in the first phase. The electoral process will be monitored closely with arrangements made for webcasting/videography in 1256 polling stations, along with the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Micro Observers in critical polling stations.

Ensuring accessibility, provisions have been made for pick-up/drop facilities for PwD and elderly electors, along with wheelchair facilities. Furthermore, initiatives like Voter Assistance Booths, ASHA workers for immediate healthcare, and Anganwadi workers for facilitating pregnant and lactating mothers underscore the commitment to a smooth electoral process.

Innovative technological interventions include the use of the e-Traccar App for tracking the movement of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Poll Star App for real-time reporting of voter turnout. Control Rooms have been set up across districts for effective coordination and management.

As the democratic fervor takes hold, Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur, urges all voters to participate actively and responsibly in the electoral process. Voters are reminded to carry their Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or any of the 12 alternative identity documents for identification at the polling stations.