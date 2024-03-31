Manipur Inner Lok Sabha Constituency - Know Your Candidates, Population, Polling Percentage, Last Election Results
The inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency is in the state of Manipur. It is made up of 32 assembly constituency segments.
Like other parts of India, strife-torn state Manipur has also gears up for the ensuing 18th Lok Sabha Election.
Altogether 10 candidates will be contesting for two Member of Parliament (MP) seats in Lok Sabha allotted to the state.
The inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency is in the state of Manipur. It is made up of 32 assembly constituency segments.
These assemblies are in IMPHAL WEST (13), IMPHAL EAST (10), BISHNUPUR (6), and THOUBAL (3) districts.
In the Loksabha elections 2019, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of the BJP party won with 2,61,802 votes. The runner-up was Oinam Nabakishore Singh of the INC party. The margin of victory was: 16,830 votes. In the Loksabha elections 2014, Dr Thokchom Meinya of the INC party won with 2,92,085 votes.
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The runner-up was Moirangthem Nara of the CPI party. The margin of victory was: 94,665 votes.
Candidate-wise votes in Lok Sabha election 2019 in Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency
|Position
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Total Votes
|Percentage Share
|1
|Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
|BJP
|2,61,802
|34.81%
|2
|Oinam Nabakishore Singh
|INC
|2,44,972
|32.58%
|3
|Moirangthem Nara Singh
|CPI
|1,33,093
|17.70%
|4
|Rajkumar Somendro Singh (kaiku)
|IND
|80,566
|10.71%
|5
|R.k. Anand
|NEINDP
|24,938
|3.32%
Breakup of margin by Assembly segment in Lok Sabha election 2019 in Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency
|#
|Assembly
|Winner Votes
|Runner Up Votes
|Margin
|1
|Khundrakpam
|7,195
|8,739
|-1,544
|2
|Heingang
|20,176
|4,526
|15,650
|3
|Khurai
|8,632
|6,446
|2,186
|4
|Kshetrigao
|7,598
|9,180
|-1,582
|5
|Thongju
|13,764
|4,764
|9,000
|6
|Keirao
|9,258
|10,240
|-982
|7
|Andro
|16,509
|9,835
|6,674
|8
|Lamlai
|6,334
|6,775
|-441
|9
|Thangmeiband
|6,161
|5,232
|929
|10
|Uripok
|3,583
|7,032
|-3,449
|11
|Sagolband
|5,358
|4,994
|364
|12
|Keishamthong
|5,230
|7,693
|-2,463
|13
|Singjamei
|6,161
|5,989
|172
|14
|Yaiskul
|7,025
|5,529
|1,496
|15
|Wangkhei
|7,952
|10,773
|-2,821
|16
|Sekmai
|9,139
|4,805
|4,334
|17
|Lamsang
|11,026
|7,629
|3,397
|18
|Konthoujam
|11,322
|3,561
|7,761
|19
|Patsoi
|6,937
|9,235
|-2,298
|20
|Langthabal
|8,930
|5,705
|3,225
|21
|Naoriya Pakhanglakpa
|9,352
|7,009
|2,343
|22
|Wangoi
|8,662
|7,874
|788
|23
|Mayang Imphal
|8,516
|10,947
|-2,431
|24
|Nambol
|10,950
|12,444
|-1,494
|25
|Oinam
|7,384
|3,766
|3,618
|26
|Bishenpur
|8,360
|9,033
|-673
|27
|Moirang
|7,526
|12,450
|-4,924
|28
|Thanga
|7,246
|3,684
|3,562
|29
|Kumbi
|5,328
|7,243
|-1,915
|30
|Lilong
|5,838
|16,333
|-10,495
|31
|Thoubal
|4,493
|16,124
|-11,631
|32
|Wangkhem
|5,713
|13,479
|-7,766
|Totals
|2,67,658
|2,59,068
|8,590
The next election for the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency is on 19 April.
Manipur, one of the northeastern states of India with a geographical area of 22,327 square kilometers, 60 assembly constituencies and 16 districts got a share of two MP seats in Lok Sabha.
As per the 2011 census report, the total population is 28,55,794. Out of it, number of electors is 2029601. Out of it, male voters is 980989, female is 1048364 and transgender is 248.
Information of Electoral rolls
|No.
|District
|No. of Polling Sttion
|No. of Special PS
|No. of Critical & Vulnerable PS
|Male Elector
|Female Elector
|Third Gender
|Total Elector
|1
|Imphal West
|530
|8
|26
|181322
|200503
|77
|381902
|2
|Imphal East
|432
|9
|97
|154030
|170084
|78
|324192
|3
|Bishnupur
|234
|22
|89
|89347
|94352
|49
|183748
|4
|Thoubal
|248
|2
|188
|99333
|105383
|15
|204731
|5
|Kakching
|143
|5
|18
|57194
|60361
|21
|117576
|6
|Chandel
|80
|0
|57
|21748
|23930
|0
|45678
|7
|Kangpokpi
|166
|24
|104
|51263
|52452
|1
|103716
|8
|Churachandpur
|274
|15
|78
|87612
|95492
|5
|183109
|Total of Phase-I
|2107
|85
|657
|741849
|802557
|246
|1544652
For the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, six candidates were nominated.
They are Republican Party of India-Athawale's Maheshwar Thounaojam, BJP's Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, Congress's Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and RK Somendro alias Kaiku, Moirangthem Totomshana Nongshaba, Haorungbam Sarat Singh as an independent candidate.
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