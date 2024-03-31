Like other parts of India, strife-torn state Manipur has also gears up for the ensuing 18th Lok Sabha Election.

Altogether 10 candidates will be contesting for two Member of Parliament (MP) seats in Lok Sabha allotted to the state.

The inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency is in the state of Manipur. It is made up of 32 assembly constituency segments.

These assemblies are in IMPHAL WEST (13), IMPHAL EAST (10), BISHNUPUR (6), and THOUBAL (3) districts.

In the Loksabha elections 2019, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of the BJP party won with 2,61,802 votes. The runner-up was Oinam Nabakishore Singh of the INC party. The margin of victory was: 16,830 votes. In the Loksabha elections 2014, Dr Thokchom Meinya of the INC party won with 2,92,085 votes.



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The runner-up was Moirangthem Nara of the CPI party. The margin of victory was: 94,665 votes.



Candidate-wise votes in Lok Sabha election 2019 in Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency

Position Candidate Name Party Total Votes Percentage Share 1 Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh BJP 2,61,802 34.81% 2 Oinam Nabakishore Singh INC 2,44,972 32.58% 3 Moirangthem Nara Singh CPI 1,33,093 17.70% 4 Rajkumar Somendro Singh (kaiku) IND 80,566 10.71% 5 R.k. Anand NEINDP 24,938 3.32%

Breakup of margin by Assembly segment in Lok Sabha election 2019 in Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency

# Assembly Winner Votes Runner Up Votes Margin 1 Khundrakpam 7,195 8,739 -1,544 2 Heingang 20,176 4,526 15,650 3 Khurai 8,632 6,446 2,186 4 Kshetrigao 7,598 9,180 -1,582 5 Thongju 13,764 4,764 9,000 6 Keirao 9,258 10,240 -982 7 Andro 16,509 9,835 6,674 8 Lamlai 6,334 6,775 -441 9 Thangmeiband 6,161 5,232 929 10 Uripok 3,583 7,032 -3,449 11 Sagolband 5,358 4,994 364 12 Keishamthong 5,230 7,693 -2,463 13 Singjamei 6,161 5,989 172 14 Yaiskul 7,025 5,529 1,496 15 Wangkhei 7,952 10,773 -2,821 16 Sekmai 9,139 4,805 4,334 17 Lamsang 11,026 7,629 3,397 18 Konthoujam 11,322 3,561 7,761 19 Patsoi 6,937 9,235 -2,298 20 Langthabal 8,930 5,705 3,225 21 Naoriya Pakhanglakpa 9,352 7,009 2,343 22 Wangoi 8,662 7,874 788 23 Mayang Imphal 8,516 10,947 -2,431 24 Nambol 10,950 12,444 -1,494 25 Oinam 7,384 3,766 3,618 26 Bishenpur 8,360 9,033 -673 27 Moirang 7,526 12,450 -4,924 28 Thanga 7,246 3,684 3,562 29 Kumbi 5,328 7,243 -1,915 30 Lilong 5,838 16,333 -10,495 31 Thoubal 4,493 16,124 -11,631 32 Wangkhem 5,713 13,479 -7,766 Totals 2,67,658 2,59,068 8,590

The next election for the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency is on 19 April.

Manipur, one of the northeastern states of India with a geographical area of 22,327 square kilometers, 60 assembly constituencies and 16 districts got a share of two MP seats in Lok Sabha.

As per the 2011 census report, the total population is 28,55,794. Out of it, number of electors is 2029601. Out of it, male voters is 980989, female is 1048364 and transgender is 248.



Information of Electoral rolls



No. District No. of Polling Sttion No. of Special PS No. of Critical & Vulnerable PS Male Elector Female Elector Third Gender Total Elector 1 Imphal West 530 8 26 181322 200503 77 381902 2 Imphal East 432 9 97 154030 170084 78 324192 3 Bishnupur 234 22 89 89347 94352 49 183748 4 Thoubal 248 2 188 99333 105383 15 204731 5 Kakching 143 5 18 57194 60361 21 117576 6 Chandel 80 0 57 21748 23930 0 45678 7 Kangpokpi 166 24 104 51263 52452 1 103716 8 Churachandpur 274 15 78 87612 95492 5 183109 Total of Phase-I 2107 85 657 741849 802557 246 1544652

For the Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, six candidates were nominated.



They are Republican Party of India-Athawale's Maheshwar Thounaojam, BJP's Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, Congress's Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and RK Somendro alias Kaiku, Moirangthem Totomshana Nongshaba, Haorungbam Sarat Singh as an independent candidate.