In a significant turn of events, the Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills directed its members of the Kuki community in Sadar Hills to abstain from participating in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, the paramount authority for the Kuki community, issued a powerful proclamation urging all Kuki residents in Sadar Hills to abstain from voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election, highlighting their unwavering stance and unity.

The Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills made it clear that their approach to the Lok Sabha Polls isn't about "boycotting" but rather opting to "abstain from voting."

The Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills' Department of Information and Publicity statement stated that given the absence of a candidate from the Kuki-Zo community in the 18th Lok Sabha Election, efforts were made to select a consensus candidate among the four candidates in the outer Manipur PC, however, consensus could not be achieved.

Therefore, in coordination with all stakeholders, acknowledged by the Kuki Inpi Manipur, a unanimous decision was made to abstain from voting in the upcoming election.

There are four candidates for the II-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency including BJP-backed NFP candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik, Congress candidate Alfred Kanngam Arthur, and two Independent candidates, S. Kho John and Dr. Alyson Abonmai.

Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District, boasting more than one lakh electors, is slated to participate in the first phase of elections on April 19 as part of the Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency.

The Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills also instructed all village chiefs and Kuki-Zo individuals to adhere to the joint resolution of abstaining from voting.