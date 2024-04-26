In Manipur, Ukhrul District was shattered as reports emerged of widespread disturbances during the second and final phase of polling resulting in significant damage to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and polling materials. Miscreants targeted multiple polling stations, wreaking havoc on the electoral process.

The disruption unfolded at three polling stations within Ukhrul, impacting a considerable number of voters. Polling Station 44/2 at Greenland Primary School, with a total of 911 registered voters, witnessed chaos, as did Polling Station 44/50 at K.K. Leishiphanit Junior School, accommodating 639 voters, and Polling Station 44/36 at Model High School, serving 811 voters.

According to police reports, between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm, approximately 70-80 unidentified miscreants forcibly entered these polling stations, unleashing destruction on EVMs and essential polling materials. The damage extended to Voter-verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines as well.

Furthermore, a separate report filed with the Returning Officer in Ukhrul District highlighted the destruction of EVMs and VVPATs at Polling Stations 44/36 and 44/41, underscoring the severity of the situation.

The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) swiftly reacted to the chaos, urging the Chief Electoral Officer Manipur for repolling in two polling stations under the 43-Phungyar (ST) Assembly Constituency. Citing instances of booth capturing, poll rigging, and forced voting allegedly orchestrated by armed miscreants, the MPCC stressed the necessity for immediate action to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

The affected polling stations, predominantly under the 44-Ukhrul (ST) Assembly Constituency, bore the brunt of the disruptions. Reports surfaced of booth capturing, rigging of polls, and forced voting, with polling agents of certain candidates reportedly denied participation in the electoral proceedings.

Candidates vying for the sole II-Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat include Kachui Timothy Zimik of the Naga People's Front, Alfred K Arthur representing the Indian National Congress, and Independent candidates Alison Abonmai and S. Kho John.