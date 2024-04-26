A voter turnout of 54.08 per cent was recorded till 1 PM on Friday as polling was underway in the remaining parts of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency amid tight security.

Voting is underway at 857 polling stations, spanning 13 assembly segments in eight districts.

In the first two hours, the Tengnoupal assembly segment recorded the highest turnout at 45.28 per cent, while the Jiribam assembly segment recorded 37.82 per cent till 1 PM.



Fifteen assembly segments of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency went to the polls in the first phase on April 19 along with the whole of the Inner Manipur seat.

Four candidates are in the fray in Outer Manipur -- NPF's K Timothy Zimik, Congress's Alfred Kanngam Arthur, and Independents S Kho John and Alyson Abonmai. The BJP has not fielded any candidate and is backing its ally, the NPF.



Also Read: Manipur Lok Sabha elections 2024: 33.22 per cent voter turnout recorded till 11 am



Over 4.84 lakh people are eligible to vote in this phase.

Meanwhile, as per sources, the Kuki-Zo populace in Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District continued to "abstain" from voting during the second phase of Lok Sabha Polls in the district at various polling stations under its neighbouring Senapati District.

Sadar Hills Kangpokpi's neighbouring district, Senapati goes to Lok Sabha Polls in the second phase along with a few other districts, such as Ukhrul, Tamenglong, Jiribam, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Noney, and Pherzawl.

Even though Sadar Hills Kangpokpi district has already completed its voting in the first phase, a few pockets of Kuki-Zo villages in the District fall under Karong Assembly Constituency and Tadubi Assembly Constituency under the Senapati District.