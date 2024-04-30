A voter turnout of 81.16 per cent was recorded at six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat, where repolling was held on Tuesday, election officials said.

No untoward incident was reported and voting, which commenced at 7 am, was held peacefully under tight security arrangements, they said.

A voter turnout of 81.16 per cent was recorded till the end of polling at 4 pm, the officials said. Repolling was necessitated as unidentified persons had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the completion of voting at four of these six polling stations on April 26, while EVM malfunctioning was reported at one polling station, and voting could not be completed at another due to "threat and intimidation by unknown miscreants", they said.



Also Read: Manipur: Tension flares in Kumbi area as central forces confiscate arms from village volunteers

Voting at four polling stations in the Ukhrul assembly segment, and one each in the Chingai assembly seat in Ukhrul and Karong in Senapati was declared null and void, a notification issued by the office of Manipur's chief electoral officer had earlier said. Five of the polling stations are in the Ukhrul district and have a total of 4,156 voters.

Around 76.06 per cent of 4.84 lakh voters exercised their franchise during polling in 13 of 28 assembly segments of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 26. Voting was held in the remaining 15 segments, along with the entire Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, in the first phase on April 19.