The spokesperson of BJP Manipur Pradesh, M Asnikumar Singh, who also oversees the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, claimed that the Congress agenda is divisive and communal, whereas the BJP focuses on inclusive growth and development. He made these remarks during an election rally in Ukhrul today in support of the NDA/NPF candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik.

Singh emphasized BJP's commitment to empowering every citizen of Ukhrul and Manipur, nurturing youth entrepreneurship, and championing women's aspirations across the state. He compared BJP's agenda of inclusivity, empowerment, and welfare with the Congress party's history of divisive policies, communal politics, and power consolidation, stressing the detrimental impact of Congress' anti-Naga and divisive vote bank policies on Manipur's volatile situation.

As Manipur grapples with a period of unrest and violence, Asnikumar Singh emphasized the enduring unity among the diverse communities of Nagas, Meiteis, and other tribes, standing resilient against external influences and united in their pursuit of peace and progress.

"And in our struggles to bring peace, progress and prosperity, BJP and its NDA allies are at the forefront. BJP and its allies alone holds the potential to offer long-term solutions to the challenges faced by our state's populace. In contrast, the Congress can only resort to falsehoods and propaganda," Asnikumar stressed.

Recognizing the pivotal role of the upcoming parliamentary elections in shaping the destiny of the state and the nation, he implored the people to support NPF candidate Zimik, thereby affirming their commitment to a future characterized by progress, development, and unity.

"I firmly believe that the BJP will secure more than 350 seats independently and surpass 400 seats with the support of its allies. In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will secure his third term. This conviction stems from the BJP's unwavering commitment to prioritizing the welfare of the people, fostering good governance, and implementing policies geared towards the holistic development of the nation and its citizens," declared Asnikumar.