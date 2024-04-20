The Election Commission of India invoked Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, declaring the polls held on April 19, 2024, for 11 polling stations within the 1-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency as void. The Commission has set April 22, 2024, as the date for fresh polling at these stations, with voting hours scheduled from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The affected polling stations listed are as follows:

- 3/11- Sajeb (A) Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School

- 3/21-Khurai Thongam Leikai S. Ibobi Primary School (East Wing), Khurai Thongam Leikai

- 4/43-Bamon Kampu (North-A) Bamon Kampu Upper Primary School

- 4/44-Bamon Kampu (North-B) Pioneer Academy

- 4/45-Bamon Kampu (South West) Irilbung High School (North Wing)

- 4/46-Bamon Kampu (South East) Irilbung High School (South Wing)

- 5/31-Khongman Zone-V(A) National Children’s School

- 10/1-Iroishemba Iroisemba Upper Primary School (Eastern Wing)

- 10/6-Iroishemba Mamang Leikai Iroisemba Upper Primary School (Western Wing)

- 10/7-Iroishemba Mayai Leikai Iroisemba Upper Primary School (Middle Wing)

- 18-Konthoujam 18/22-Khaidem Makha Khaidem Primary School (Southern Wing)

All eligible voters from these polling stations have been urged to actively participate in the re-polling process.

Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur, Pradeep Kumar Jha, expressed the importance of citizen engagement in ensuring a fair electoral process.

This decision comes in light of the Election Commission's commitment to upholding the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring that every citizen's vote counts.