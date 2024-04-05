The Liangmai Tribe, part of the Naga community in Manipur, has decided to endorse resolution No. 5, adopted at the United Naga Council, Manipur's Presidential Council Meeting on October 27, 2023.

Further, the Liangmai Naga Council, Manipur has chosen to support Kachui Timothy Zimik, the Naga Peoples Front (NPF/NDA) candidate for the II-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency in the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha Election 2024.

This decision was made at the Liangmai Naga Council, Manipur's 46th Annual General Assembly on 4th April 2024, held in Thalon Village, Tamenglong District.

The Liangmai Tribe's apex organization, the LNC-M, has issued a directive to the constituent zonal and village authorities of all Liangmai villages in Manipur, urging them to support and prioritise the interests of the Naga People over any political or personal affiliations.



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A press release from the president of the Liangmai Tribe states, "In the bigger framework of the Naga political aspirations and political position being faced by Naga people in the state of Manipur the Liangmai Tribe collectively resolved to endorse the resolution No. 5 adopted in the Presidential Council Meeting of the United Naga Council, Manipur dated 27th October 2023 at UNC Office Senapati District HQs and furthermore, the Liangmai Naga Council, Manipur commonly resolute to support Kachui Timothy Zimik, the II-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency candidate of the Naga Peoples Front (NPF/NDA) in the ensuing 18th Lok Sabha Election 2024.

The above avowal was decided in the Liangmai Naga Council, Manipur 46th Annual General Assembly on 4th April 2024 at Thalon Village, Tamenglong District.

Henceforth, the Apex organization of the Liangmai Tribe the LNC-M passes a directive to the constituent zonal as well as Village Authorities of all Liangmai villages in Manipur to sustain and leave aside political connection, individual link in the interest of Naga People."