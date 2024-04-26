NPF (Naga People's Front) candidate for the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat, Kachui Timothy Zimik, expressed confidence in his victory, questioning only the margin of his win.

He acknowledged the numerous issues plaguing his constituency, promising to address each one.

Kachui Timothy Zimik says, "Winning is a certainty. The question is how big the margin will be. There are so many issues. I will be looking after each issue and will solve them... Two communities are having a big fight. This is one issue we have to address. We definitely believe these communities should come together and have a dialogue to bring peace... Our people need peace and development... As far as development is concerned, we need to address many issues..."

He highlighted a major conflict between two communities, emphasizing the need for dialogue to achieve peace.

Zimik believes that peace and development are crucial for his people, admitting that there are several development-related issues that need attention.



Also Read: Manipur Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP spokesperson criticizes Congress' divisive agenda during election rally

Earlier, Kachui Timothy Zimik assured to make Manipur a better place to live.

He made this pledge during his election campaign at New Cannan under the Ukhrul District.

Addressing the function, Kachui Timothy Zimik said that Manipur can bring the required changes and make a better place to live in harmony and shared prosperity by working valley and the hill people of Manipur together.

All Communities in Manipur must co-exist in peace with mutual respect and understanding, he added and further stated that there must be mutual respect and sincerity among communities to solve our problem.