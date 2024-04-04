NPF Candidate of Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency for upcoming 18th Lok Sabha Poll, Kachui Timothy Zimik assured to make Manipur a better place to live.

He made this pledge during his election campaign that kicked off today at New Cannan under the Ukhrul District.

Addressing the function, Kachui Timothy Zimik said that Manipur can bring the required changes and make a better place to live in harmony and shared prosperity by working valley and the hill people of Manipur together.

All Communities in Manipur must co-exist in peace with mutual respect and understanding, he added and further stated that there must be mutual respect and sincerity among communities to solve our problem.

“I am committed to the cause and task of restoring peace in the state. We must work together, irrespective of communities to bring peace and prosperity. Only then, we can bring inclusive development and shared prosperity. Let's make Manipur a vibrant state. And to have a vibrant state, we need.



Also Read: Manipur: Meitei body asks Election Commissioner, CJI to postpone LS polls



Social Justice and Economic Upliftment both in the hills and the valley,” he expressed.

Underscoring about ongoing crisis in Manipur, he said that an environment must be created so that dialogue for mutual understanding and respect can be carried out.

“For too long we have divided ourselves into ideological, ethnic and political lines, but I am here to represent all of you,” he affirmed while urging the people of the state to give their valuable vote to him.

“I am not just an NPF candidate, I am a Naga consensus candidate supported by BJP and NPP collectively known as the NDA alliance. I appeal to all the people of my constituency including workers and followers of NPF, BJP and NPP to cast your valuable vote and elect me as your MP for vibrant and progressive Manipur. I can be elected only when you vote for me. Please give me your valuable support,” he urged.

The programme was also attended by many BJP MLAs, NPF ministers and MLAs.