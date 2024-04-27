The Election Commission of India has declared the polling conducted on April 26th, 2024, in six specific polling stations within the Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency as void. Citing authority under Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the Commission has mandated a re-poll, scheduled for April 30, 2024.

The affected polling stations, as listed below, have been identified for the re-poll:

44-Ukhrul (ST) 44/20-Shangshak A

44/36-Ukhrul (A)

44/41-Ukhrul (D-1)

44/50-Ukhrul (F)

45-Chingai (ST) 45/14-Chingai

47-Karong (ST) 47/33-Oinam (A1)



Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, Pradeep Kumar Jha, has urged all eligible voters within these polling stations to actively participate in the re-polling process. The voting hours are scheduled from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM on the designated date.

In a formal letter dated April 26, 2024, addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, the MPCC outlined alarming incidents of electoral malpractices, including EVM machine destruction, booth capture, poll rigging, and forced voting allegedly carried out by unidentified armed individuals. These incidents occurred during the polling on April 26, 2024, for the 18th Lok Sabha Election-2024 within the 43-Phungyar (ST) Assembly Constituency and the 44-Ukhrul (ST) Assembly Constituency, both situated within the II-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency.

The letter highlighted severe disruptions at several polling stations within the constituencies, such as the destruction of EVM machines at polling station No. 43/19 - Shingkap, Shingkap Govt. High School, and booth capture and rigging at polling station No. 43/46 - Nambashi Khullen, Nambashi Kullen Govt. High School, among others. In these instances, polling agents of the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate, Shri Alfred Kanngam S. Arthur, were reportedly prevented from carrying out their duties.

Similar disturbances were reported in the 44-Ukhrul (ST) Assembly Constituency, where EVM machines were reportedly destroyed in three polling stations, namely 44/36 - Ukhrul (A), Ukhrul Model High School (N/W), 44/41 - Ukhrul (D-1), Greenland Primary School, and 44/50 - Ukhrul (F), K.K. Leishiphanit Junior High School.

Moreover, the MPCC claimed that in seventeen polling stations within the 44-Ukhrul (ST) Assembly Constituency, incidents of booth capture, poll rigging, and forced voting were witnessed. These polling stations include Leisan Govt. High School, Sanakeithel Govt. High School, Tushen Govt. High School, and various other locations.