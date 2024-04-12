In line with the Government of Manipur, Secretariat General Administrative Department (Record & Library Section) Order No. ESTT-301/3/2024-GAD-GAD dated 8th April 2024, it has been declared that the election day of 19.04.2024 (Friday) will be a paid holiday for all employees in commercial and industrial establishments in the private sector within the area of 47 Assembly Constituencies scheduled for the 1st phase of the General elections to the 18th Lok Sabha, 2024.

This includes sectors such as shops, hotels, restaurants, workshops, educational institutions, printing press, newspaper establishments, training institutions, financial institutions, Motor Transport Undertaking etc.

The same applies for the election day of 26.04.2024 (Friday) for the 2nd phase of the election within the area of 13 Assembly Constituencies.



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This is in accordance with Section 135B of the Representations of the People Act, 1951. It is also ordered that no deduction of wages shall occur for these poll days.

If a holiday had been granted without payment of wages, the person shall still be paid in full for the poll day.

"It is ordered that no deduction or abatement of wages of any such persons shall be made for the above-mentioned poll days on account of a holiday having been granted to the person in accordance with law. If a holiday had been granted to a person without payment of wages for such a day, he shall nonetheless be paid in full for the poll day, the wages he would have drawn had not a holiday be granted to him/her on that day," reads the notification.

Furthermore, the employers of all commercial and industrial establishments in private sector shall allow employees who are electors/voters of the 47 Assembly Constituencies but working elsewhere and of the 17 Assembly Constituencies but working elsewhere to obtain leave of absence with full wages on 19.04.2024 (1st phase) and 26.04.2024 (2nd phase) respectively to cast their vote/ exercise right of franchise in the General Elections to 18th Lok Sabha, 2024.