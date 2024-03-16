The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set the stage for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, announcing a comprehensive schedule aimed at fostering inclusivity and empowering various segments of society. Led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, the ECI announced that Lok Sabha elections in Manipur will be conducted in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

In Phase 1, scheduled for April 19, voters in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Chandel districts will cast their ballots.

Moving forward to Phase 2 on April 26, voters in Jiribam, Pherzawl, Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Tengnoupal Districts will exercise their democratic right.

The elections in Assam will span three phases, scheduled for April 19, April 26, and May 7.

With a staggering 10.5 lakh polling booths established nationwide, the ECI aims to provide a seamless voting experience for all citizens. These polling stations are equipped with essential facilities, including ramps for persons with disabilities (PwDs) and assistance for pregnant women, underscoring the commitment to inclusive participation.

One of the focal points of this electoral process is the empowerment of the youth, considered the future torchbearers of democracy. With approximately 1.8 crore first-time voters and 19.74 crore young voters in the 20-29 age group, the ECI has launched collaborative efforts with icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Rajkummar Rao. Social media campaigns and radio engagement further aim to amplify youth participation in the democratic process.

Moreover, the increasing gender ratio in electoral rolls highlights the significance of women's participation in shaping the nation's destiny. Efforts to enhance inclusivity have led to over 85 lakh first-time women voters gearing up to exercise their constitutional right in this year's election.

The ECI's commitment to transparency and inclusivity extends to all aspects of electoral management. With strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) in electoral roll preparation and regular consultations with political parties, the commission ensures that no voter is left behind.

CEC Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sandhu, addressed a press conference to announce the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Describing it as a historic opportunity for Indians to express their will, Kumar promised a national election that would serve as a beacon for electoral democracies worldwide.