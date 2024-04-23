The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc, Manipur unit has expressed their appreciation to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for conducting re-elections in the state in a peaceful manner as a response of their request.

Addressing media in a press conference held at Congress Bhawan on Tuesday, the secretary of INDIA bloc Manipur unit, Kshetrimayum Shanta informed that many untoward and unwanted incidents had taken place on the day of the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections in the state.

The secretary added that such instances led to an inability to conduct elections in a free and fair manner.

Condemning the violence that disrupted the election process, a complaint was lodged for re-poll in 47 polling stations. He informed that the ECI accepted only 11 polling stations which was a little disappointing adding that they would be more satisfied had the commission accepted at least 20 polling stations.

The secretary of the Manipur INDIA bloc also observed that the re-poll held on April 22 was peaceful and calm and people were able to exercise their voting right in a free and fair manner.

“The democratic system of Manipur would be more meaningful if the first phase election held on April 19 was conducted without any disturbance like yesterday’s re-poll. We hope authority concerned will take up necessary precautionary to conduct second phase election with no violence,” he stated.

Expressing the changes witnessed in 18th Lok Sabha election in Manipur, he said that Congress candidate backed by INDIA bloc, Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has become a change maker in promoting political consciousness.

“Earlier people usually get influence by money and muscle power. We also got information of distribution of money by opponent candidates. But still majority of people exercise their voting rights consciously and wisely as per our observation. It shows that we achieve moral victory in this election. This is the change our society have been longing for,” said Shanta.

The press conference was also attended by representatives of other political parties who supported INDIA bloc Manipur unit.