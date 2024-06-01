Preparations for counting of votes for General Elections to the 18th Lok Sabha in respect of two Parliamentary Constituencies of Manipur on the 4th of June, 2024 are in full swing.

All necessary arrangements as prescribed by the Election Commission are well in place. A three-layer security cordon will be enforced at all counting centres on counting day and entry of unauthorised persons will be restricted.

However, authorised media persons with valid Passes and counting agents will be allowed access to the counting centres.

Counting of votes will be taken up at 24 (Twenty-four) Counting centres in 11 (Eleven) District Headquarters of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Kangpokpi, Tamenglong, Churachandpur and Jiribam in a total of 50 (fifty) counting halls.

5 (five) Counting halls have been earmarked for counting Postal Ballots and ETPBS at the headquarters of the two Returning Officers of l-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency and 2-Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency and the remaining 45 (forty-five) halls will be used for counting of EVMs and VVPATs.



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Meanwhile, 25 (twenty-five) Counting Observers have been appointed by the Election Commission of India and will be arriving before the date fixed for counting. One ECIL engineer for each counting hall has been assigned where EVM counting will be done.

Counting will commence at 8:00 am at the counting halls.



Authorized counting agents of candidates are informed to reach the counting centres well in time to participate in the opening of strong rooms as notified by the respective Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer.

Training of the Returning Offrcers, Assistant Returning Officers, Counting Officials including the Micro Observers has been completed. The counting process in the counting halls will be under CCTV/videography coverage. Each round of counting will be updated through ENCORE application and will be available for public access through Voter Turnout Mobile Application and results.eci.gov.in.