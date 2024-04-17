In response to the resolute stance taken by the civil society organizations of Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi District, which was declared by the Kuki-Inpi Sadar-Hills under the auspices of Kuki Inpi Manipur, the Committee on Tribal Unity, or the CoTU, Sadar Hills stands behind the decision to abstain from voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

CoTU asserted that amidst the ongoing strife allegedly against the Kuki-Zo community since May 3, 2023, participation in the Manipur Lok Sabha Election is untenable.

Therefore, CoTU strongly urges all Kuki-Zo communities within Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi District, to honour the CSO's directive.



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