In a bid to ensure the democratic rights of displaced voters from Manipur, the Meitei Heritage Society has penned a letter to Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner of India, urging the extension of the Postal Ballot facility. Highlighting the plight of thousands of Manipuri voters currently residing outside the state amid ongoing conflict, the society stated the importance of inclusive participation in the electoral process.

The letter, addressed to the Election Commission of India, underlines the essence of the Postal Ballot system: "No voter to be left behind." It advocates for the extension of this facility to internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Manipur who have left Relief Camps in search of livelihood or are unable to travel back to the state due to security concerns.

Since the eruption of violence in Manipur on May 3, 2023, over 60,000 individuals have been displaced within the state. While the Commission's scheme allows IDPs to vote at relief camps, a significant number have migrated to other parts of the country, facing barriers to exercising their democratic rights.

Economic constraints and security risks further exacerbate the situation, with many unable to afford expensive flights or undertake unsafe road journeys to reach Manipur for voting purposes.

The Meitei Heritage Society stated the urgency of extending the Postal Ballot facility to displaced Manipuri voters, ensuring their voices are heard amidst the state's ongoing crisis. Denying these voters their adult franchise, amidst Manipur's most significant economic downturn, would be a severe injustice to India's democratic ethos.

The society expressed optimism in the Election Commission's consideration of their request, pledging full cooperation to facilitate the extension of the Postal Ballot system to displaced Manipuri voters.