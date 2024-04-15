Jairam Ramesh, member of the Rajya Sabha and Congress leader, has criticized the Prime Minister's handling of the alleged BJP-manufactured crisis in Manipur. He raised questions about the BJP MP's controversial title and the government's response to the escalating situation in the state.

Ramesh questioned the controversy surrounding BJP's Rajya Sabha MP in Manipur, Sanajaoba Leishemba, who has been using the title "Maharaja of Manipur," violating constitutional norms.

“Even amidst all the anarchy, the BJP's Rajya Sabha MP in Manipur, Sanajaoba Leishemba, from the erstwhile royal family of Manipur princely state, has been declaring himself the "Maharaja of Manipur" on his official letterhead as a Member of Parliament. The title blatantly violates Article 18 of the Indian Constitution which effectively abolishes all feudal titles. Do the PM or the Home Minister approve of this title? Why haven't they put an end to this practice?”, wrote Ramesh.

Secondly, Ramesh questioned the PM not visiting the state or engaged with its political representatives in the outbreak of large-scale violence in Manipur on May 3rd, 2023, the. He questioned whether the PM's actions stemmed from indifference or cowardice, contrasting this with Rahul Gandhi's visits to the state to understand the situation and show solidarity.

Ramesh remarked, "What explains the Prime Minister’s refusal to engage with this issue - indifference or cowardice?"

The situation in Manipur has deteriorated into what Ramesh likened to a civil war, with a breakdown of law and order resulting in numerous casualties, displacements, and stolen weapons. Despite the evident collapse of administration and the Congress Party's demand for the dismissal of CM Biren Singh, the PM's protection of Singh raises questions about the government's stance on the violence.

Ramesh queried, "Why is the Prime Minister protecting Biren Singh? Is it indifference to the reality of Manipur, or is it a tacit endorsement of the violence?"

The crisis in Manipur has garnered international attention, raising doubts about the PM's claims as a global leader ("Vishwaguru"), Ramesh questioned the government's priorities, particularly in light of its involvement in global affairs such as Ukraine while seemingly neglecting the crisis in Manipur.

Ramesh asked, "If he has stopped the war in Ukraine, why could he not stop the civil war-like situation in Manipur?"

He highlighted concerns about democratic processes in Manipur, citing the boycott of elections by Kuki youth and women due to perceived failures in protecting their rights. This act of dissent underscores broader challenges to democracy amidst the turmoil in the state.

As the situation in Manipur continues to escalate, calls for accountability and decisive action are intensifying across political circles.