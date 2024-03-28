A recent Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report reveals that MPs from Manipur have posed the least number of questions in the Lok Sabha.

On average both the MPs have asked 25 questions.

Notably, Naga Peoples Front's leader, Dr Lorho S. Pfoze and MP from the Outer Manipur constituency asked 39 questions in the last 5 years with 83.5 per cent attendance.

On the otherhand, BJP's Dr Ranjan Singh Rajkumar, MP from Inner Manipur asked only 10 questions with 67.4 per cent attendance.

However, this time both the sitting MPs have not got tickets to fight the Lok Sabha polls.

The findings emphasise the need for MPs to be more proactive in their roles.

Kachui Timothy Zimik, the endorsed candidate of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and backed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has marked the commencement of the electoral race by filing his nomination for the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency in the forthcoming 18th Lok Sabha Election, 2024.

Zimik officially submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer, Ahanthem Subhash, who concurrently serves as the District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Thoubal.

Further, BJP Manipur Pradesh received education minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh upon nomination as BJP candidate from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

Education Minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh assured to prioritize in bringing peace and normalcy in the state of Manipur if he is elected as MP in the ensuing Inner Manipur Parliamentary election.

Basanta Kumar Singh openly declared this commitment today at a reception ceremony held at the BJP Office also known as Thambal Shanglen.