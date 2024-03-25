Naga People's Front candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik has officially filed his nomination for the Outer Lok Sabha seat in Manipur.

This marks a significant step in the upcoming electoral process.

Earlier, the Naga People’s Front's (NPF) Central Working Committee (WC) has approved the name of Kachui Timothy Zimik as the NPF official candidate for II-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Zimik is a retired IRS who served as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, in the Ministry of Finance (Revenue).



Also Read: BJP to extend support to NPF candidate in Manipur's outer constituency for 2024 polls

The Lok Sabha election in Manipur will be held in two phases where the Inner Manipur seat will go to the polls on April 19, while voters in Outer Manipur will cast their votes on April 19 and 26.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its support for the Lok Sabha candidate from the Naga People's Front (NPF) in Manipur's Outer Constituency.

Chief Minister Biren Singh expressed his satisfaction with the decision, attributing it to the directives of BJP's National President, J.P. Nadda. Despite speculations about his potential candidacy, Singh declined to contest in the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, BJP's National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, in a statement on X, reiterated the party's support for NPF candidates not only in Manipur but also for NPP candidates in Meghalaya and NDPP candidates in Nagaland for the upcoming elections.