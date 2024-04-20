Nagaland's Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, has expressed solidarity with NPF candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik in Manipur.

He expressed his satisfaction over the support extended to Zimik by the BJP and NPP.

"We have come to show our solidarity with the NPF candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik and we are happy that BJP and NPP have given support. I hope he will win and speak for the people. There should be harmony and co-existence in Manipur... There are some problems but we will overcome them. All peace-lovers should vote for the appropriate candidate. I feel that Kachui Timothy Zimik will do justice to his constituency...," said Nagaland CM.



Also Read: Manipur Lok Sabha elections 2024: Liangmai tribe endorses NPF candidate for Outer LS seat

Rio voiced his hope that Zimik would win and represent the people effectively. He stressed the need for harmony and co-existence in Manipur, acknowledging some problems but expressing confidence in overcoming them.

Rio urged all peace-loving citizens to vote for the suitable candidate, expressing his belief that Zimik would do justice to his constituency.

Meanwhile, the Liangmai Tribe, part of the Naga community in Manipur, has decided to endorse resolution No. 5, adopted at the United Naga Council, Manipur's Presidential Council Meeting on October 27, 2023.

Further, the Liangmai Naga Council, Manipur has chosen to support Kachui Timothy Zimik, the Naga Peoples Front (NPF/NDA) candidate for the II-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency in the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha Election 2024.