Recent political shifts are taking place in Manipur ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Reliable sources suggest that National People's Party (NPP) MLAs from Manipur are considering merging with the state BJP.

Notably, Thongam Shanti Singh, the working president and MLA of NPP, has been spotted at the BJP Manipur office along with other BJP MLAs.

Earlier this month, the National People's Party, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, announced that it would support the Lok Sabha candidate of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland and the Naga People's Front (NPF) nominee in Manipur.



Also Read: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma welcomes BJP's decision to support NPP candidates in LS polls

The NPP would also support NPF candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik in the Outer Manipur seat, Sangma told the media. His party, he added, would support BJP nominees in two Lok Sabha seats in Arunachal Pradesh -- Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (Arunachal West) and Tapir Gao (Arunachal East).

The NPF fielded Mr Zimik, replacing its sitting MP Lorho S. Pfoze.

The NPP, NPF, and NDPP are the allies of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Sangma said the NDA partners are supporting each other's candidates in different northeastern states.

The BJP had earlier announced support to the candidates of the NPP in the two parliamentary seats in Meghalaya, the NPF nominee in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat, and the NDPP contender in Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha seat.