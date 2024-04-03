Like other parts of India, strife-torn state Manipur has also gears up for the ensuing 18th Lok Sabha Election.

Altogether 10 candidates will be contesting for two Member of Parliament (MP) seats in Lok Sabha allotted to the state. The Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency consist of 13 assembly segments.

Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency is in the state of Manipur. It is made up of 28 assembly constituency segments. These assemblies are in THOUBAL (7), SENAPATI (6), CHURACHANDPUR (6), UKHRUL (3), TAMENGLONG (3), CHANDEL (2), IMPHAL EAST (1) districts.

In the Loksabha elections 2019, Lorho S. Pfoze of the NPF party won with 3,62,707 votes.

The runner up was Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP party . The margin of victory was: 75,649 votes.

In the Loksabha elections in 2014, Thangso Baite of INC party won with 2,96,618 votes.

The runner up was Soso Lorho of NPF party. The margin of victory was: 15,497 votes.



Candidate-wise votes in Lok Sabha election 2019 in Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency

Position Candidate Name Party Total Votes Percentage Share 1 Lorho S. Pfoze NPF 3,62,707 42.71% 2 Houlim Shokhopao Mate BJP 2,87,058 33.80% 3 K. James INC 1,51,103 17.79% 4 Thangminlien Kipgen NPEP 30,261 3.56% 5 Ashang Kasar NEINDP 12,081 1.42%

Breakup of margin by Assembly segment in Lok Sabha election 2019 in Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency

# Assembly Winner Votes Runner Up Votes Margin 1 Heirok 9,994 10,328 -334 2 Wangjing Tentha 6,670 11,947 -5,277 3 Khangabok 8,449 20,279 -11,830 4 Wabgai 5,573 13,334 -7,761 5 Kakching 7,803 8,433 -630 6 Hiyanglam 7,482 7,999 -517 7 Sugnu 8,250 9,025 -775 8 Jiribam 7,545 8,070 -525 9 Chandel 20,040 18,470 1,570 10 Tengnoupal 20,112 18,012 2,100 11 Phungyar 24,793 2,074 22,719 12 Ukhrul 33,897 3,297 30,600 13 Chingai 38,037 770 37,267 14 Saikul 6,347 21,629 -15,282 15 Karong 46,088 2,482 43,606 16 Mao 50,013 453 49,560 17 Tadubi 37,370 6,154 31,216 18 Kangpokpi 5,768 15,378 -9,610 19 Saitu 9,717 25,337 -15,620 20 Tamei 27,360 4,254 23,106 21 Tamenglong 15,889 8,739 7,150 22 Nungba 8,807 7,562 1,245 23 Tipaimukh 3,383 6,894 -3,511 24 Thanlon 2,504 12,729 -10,225 25 Henglep 3,373 17,743 -14,370 26 Churachandpur 8,704 12,453 -3,749 27 Saikot 9,926 30,456 -20,530 28 Singhat 1,796 21,083 -19,287 Totals 4,35,690 3,25,384 1,10,306

As per 2011 census report, total population is 28,55,794. Out of it, number of electors is 2029601. Out of it, male voters is 980989, female is 1048364 and transgender is 248.

No. District No. of Polling Sttion No. of Special PS No. of Critical & Vulnerable PS Male Elector Female Elector Third Gender Total Elector 1 Ukhrul 141 4 32 45509 48360 0 93869 2 Senapati 228 0 170 71433 71410 0 142843 3 Tamenglong 157 0 59 36636 38782 0 75418 4 Jiribam 40 1 24 15660 15148 1 30809 5 Tengnoupal 74 4 74 20963 21814 1 42778 6 Kamjong 78 0 10 17217 17713 0 34930 7 Noney 52 0 19 14284 15161 0 29445 8 Pherzawl 78 0 13 17438 17419 0 34857 Total of Phase-II 848 9 401 239140 245807 2 484949 State Total 2955 94 1058 980989 1048364 248 2029601

The election will be held in two phases. The number of voters to cast the election on first phase which falls on April 19 is 1544652. Out of it male voters is 741849, female is 802557 and third gender of 246. For second phase which scheduled on April 26, the number of voters is 484949. The number of male voter is 239140, female elector is 245807 and third gender is 2.

For Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, four candidates are vying for election. They are Congress’ Alfred Kanngam S Arthur, NPF’s Kachui Timothy Zimik and Alyson Abonmai, S Kho John as independent candidate.

