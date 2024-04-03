Manipur Outer Lok Sabha Constituency - Know Your Candidates, Population, Polling Percentage, Last Election Results
Like other parts of India, strife-torn state Manipur has also gears up for the ensuing 18th Lok Sabha Election.
Like other parts of India, strife-torn state Manipur has also gears up for the ensuing 18th Lok Sabha Election.
Altogether 10 candidates will be contesting for two Member of Parliament (MP) seats in Lok Sabha allotted to the state. The Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency consist of 13 assembly segments.
Outer Manipur Parliamentary constituency is in the state of Manipur. It is made up of 28 assembly constituency segments. These assemblies are in THOUBAL (7), SENAPATI (6), CHURACHANDPUR (6), UKHRUL (3), TAMENGLONG (3), CHANDEL (2), IMPHAL EAST (1) districts.
In the Loksabha elections 2019, Lorho S. Pfoze of the NPF party won with 3,62,707 votes.
The runner up was Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP party . The margin of victory was: 75,649 votes.
In the Loksabha elections in 2014, Thangso Baite of INC party won with 2,96,618 votes.
The runner up was Soso Lorho of NPF party. The margin of victory was: 15,497 votes.
Candidate-wise votes in Lok Sabha election 2019 in Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency
|Position
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Total Votes
|Percentage Share
|1
|Lorho S. Pfoze
|NPF
|3,62,707
|42.71%
|2
|Houlim Shokhopao Mate
|BJP
|2,87,058
|33.80%
|3
|K. James
|INC
|1,51,103
|17.79%
|4
|Thangminlien Kipgen
|NPEP
|30,261
|3.56%
|5
|Ashang Kasar
|NEINDP
|12,081
|1.42%
Breakup of margin by Assembly segment in Lok Sabha election 2019 in Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency
|#
|Assembly
|Winner Votes
|Runner Up Votes
|Margin
|1
|Heirok
|9,994
|10,328
|-334
|2
|Wangjing Tentha
|6,670
|11,947
|-5,277
|3
|Khangabok
|8,449
|20,279
|-11,830
|4
|Wabgai
|5,573
|13,334
|-7,761
|5
|Kakching
|7,803
|8,433
|-630
|6
|Hiyanglam
|7,482
|7,999
|-517
|7
|Sugnu
|8,250
|9,025
|-775
|8
|Jiribam
|7,545
|8,070
|-525
|9
|Chandel
|20,040
|18,470
|1,570
|10
|Tengnoupal
|20,112
|18,012
|2,100
|11
|Phungyar
|24,793
|2,074
|22,719
|12
|Ukhrul
|33,897
|3,297
|30,600
|13
|Chingai
|38,037
|770
|37,267
|14
|Saikul
|6,347
|21,629
|-15,282
|15
|Karong
|46,088
|2,482
|43,606
|16
|Mao
|50,013
|453
|49,560
|17
|Tadubi
|37,370
|6,154
|31,216
|18
|Kangpokpi
|5,768
|15,378
|-9,610
|19
|Saitu
|9,717
|25,337
|-15,620
|20
|Tamei
|27,360
|4,254
|23,106
|21
|Tamenglong
|15,889
|8,739
|7,150
|22
|Nungba
|8,807
|7,562
|1,245
|23
|Tipaimukh
|3,383
|6,894
|-3,511
|24
|Thanlon
|2,504
|12,729
|-10,225
|25
|Henglep
|3,373
|17,743
|-14,370
|26
|Churachandpur
|8,704
|12,453
|-3,749
|27
|Saikot
|9,926
|30,456
|-20,530
|28
|Singhat
|1,796
|21,083
|-19,287
|Totals
|4,35,690
|3,25,384
|1,10,306
As per 2011 census report, total population is 28,55,794. Out of it, number of electors is 2029601. Out of it, male voters is 980989, female is 1048364 and transgender is 248.
|No.
|District
|No. of Polling Sttion
|No. of Special PS
|No. of Critical & Vulnerable PS
|Male Elector
|Female Elector
|Third Gender
|Total Elector
|1
|Ukhrul
|141
|4
|32
|45509
|48360
|0
|93869
|2
|Senapati
|228
|0
|170
|71433
|71410
|0
|142843
|3
|Tamenglong
|157
|0
|59
|36636
|38782
|0
|75418
|4
|Jiribam
|40
|1
|24
|15660
|15148
|1
|30809
|5
|Tengnoupal
|74
|4
|74
|20963
|21814
|1
|42778
|6
|Kamjong
|78
|0
|10
|17217
|17713
|0
|34930
|7
|Noney
|52
|0
|19
|14284
|15161
|0
|29445
|8
|Pherzawl
|78
|0
|13
|17438
|17419
|0
|34857
|Total of Phase-II
|848
|9
|401
|239140
|245807
|2
|484949
|State Total
|2955
|94
|1058
|980989
|1048364
|248
|2029601
The election will be held in two phases. The number of voters to cast the election on first phase which falls on April 19 is 1544652. Out of it male voters is 741849, female is 802557 and third gender of 246. For second phase which scheduled on April 26, the number of voters is 484949. The number of male voter is 239140, female elector is 245807 and third gender is 2.
For Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, four candidates are vying for election. They are Congress’ Alfred Kanngam S Arthur, NPF’s Kachui Timothy Zimik and Alyson Abonmai, S Kho John as independent candidate.
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