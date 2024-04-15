Manipur witnessed a wave of dissent today as citizens took to the streets to oppose the scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Congress leader K Devabrata Singh said that people of Manipur boycotted Amit Shah's visit as he is a 'liar'.

Earlier in the day, Women groups and protestors spearheaded the opposition, blocking roads and obstructing vehicles en route to Shah's election campaign programme. The streets of Imphal echoed with chants of dissent as citizens expressed their frustration with the Minister's visit, which they perceived as a political ploy rather than a genuine attempt to address the state's pressing issues.

In defiance, protestors in various parts of Imphal West and Imphal East districts took to the streets, disrupting traffic and symbolically expressing their disapproval. In the Lamlong area of Imphal East District, vehicles were stopped, and access to a BJP election public gathering at Hapta Kangjeibung was impeded. Similar scenes unfolded in New Checkon, where roadblocks and burning tyres marked the citizens' rejection of Shah's presence.