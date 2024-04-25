The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Manipur are set to witness a significant change in the management of polling stations.

As per the latest announcement, 202 polling stations will be entirely managed by women.

In a first, there will also be one polling station that will be exclusively run by Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

The second phase of General Elections to the 18th Lok Sabha in respect of Manipur State has been scheduled for tomorrow i.e. 26th April 2024 (Friday).

Polling will start at 7 AM and will continue till 4 PM. Thirteen Assembly Segments of 2-Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency spread across 8 districts viz Ukhrul, Kamjong, Tamenglong, Noney, Senapati, Jiribam, Pherzawl & Tengnoupal, will go for polls tomorrow.



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A total of 484949 voters including 239140 male, 245807 female and 2 transgender voters will exercise their franchise in Phase 2. There are a total of 848 polling stations including 36 nos. of P-3 polling stations and 279 nos. of P-2 polling stations and 533 nos. of P-1 polling stations.

It is worth mentioning that 202 polling stations will be completely managed by all women polling personnel.

It is also notable that 1 polling station will be exclusively managed by all PwD polling personnel. Besides, there will be well-decorated and beautifully designed 22-model polling stations.

In addition, 9 special polling stations have been set up for Internally Displaced Voters, 4 nos. in Ukhrul, 4 nos. in Tengnoupal and 1 no. in Jiribam districts. A total of 529 Internally Displaced Voters will exercise their franchise in their respective Special Polling Stations tomorrow.

Interestingly, a special polling station has been set up for only 1 voter in Tengnoupal district.

Over 3400 polling personnel are being deployed for Phase 2.