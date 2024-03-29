Congress has announced its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Manipur.

Key figures Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and also Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge are among the 40 individuals who will be campaigning on behalf of the party.

The party is set to put forth a strong front in the elections with these influential politicians leading the charge.

Dr. Bimol Akoijam, who is vying as the Congress candidate for the inner Manipur parliamentary constituency in the forthcoming 18th Lok Sabha Election, articulated that his decision to enter the realm of electoral politics is deeply rooted in the concerning observation that Manipur's historical unity and coherence have been progressively eroding. He emphasized the imperative of crafting a revitalized vision for Manipur's future.



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Addressing media representatives at the Imphal International Airport, Dr. Bimol expounded, "It pains me to witness the current state where Meiteis encounter barriers like Kanglatongbi and Phougakchao Ikhai, seemingly indicating a loss of respect or diminishing prestige. We must reverse this trend and embark on a journey to forge a renewed Manipur."

Reflecting on the governance under the BJP administration over the past ten months, Dr Bimol expressed concern over the persistent issues plaguing Manipur, marking a departure from historical norms. This situation prompted his decision to align with a formidable opposition party, ultimately choosing Congress due to its robust organizational framework and ideological resonance.

Elaborating on his foray into politics, Dr. Bimol remarked, "I have always been involved in political discourse, albeit not in electoral politics. Despite voicing concerns as a conscientious voter through various means, the government's deafening silence propelled me to transition into a role where I can actively work towards effecting tangible changes as a representative. The prevailing circumstances compelled me to step into the realm of politics, a path I had not envisioned earlier."