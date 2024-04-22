Manipur BJP candidate, Thounaojam Basantakumar Kumar Singh, expressed that re-polls are not solely held due to violence, but also for technical issues such as malfunctioning of EVMs.

He indicated that the Election Commission faced a significant challenge on April 19, having to manage around 1319 polling stations.

Despite the challenges, the Commission was able to provide proper security arrangements. Unforeseen events, however, led to the need for re-polls.

Addressing allegations made by the Congress party, Singh dismissed them as incorrect and challenged them to provide proof. He emphasized that the elections are conducted under the supervision of the Election Commission, not the BJP.



Also Read: Repolling at 11 polling stations in Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat begins

DC Imphal East, Khumanthem Diana Devi on April 22 stated elections across 11 polling booths in Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency is underway peacefully with more than 73 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm.

According to the latest report as of 3 pm, 73 percent of the electorate has already exercised their voting rights. The voting commenced at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm.

There is optimism regarding a substantial voter turnout, with voters expressing a sense of safety and satisfaction at being granted the opportunity to cast their ballots again by the Election Commission.

Assurances were given regarding the implementation of adequate security measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the re-polling process. Furthermore, Devi emphasized that no incidents of violence have been reported thus far, indicating that proceedings are unfolding peacefully and without disruption.