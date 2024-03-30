As the nation gears up for the festival of democracy with the 18th Lok Sabha Election drawing closer, the Committee on Tribal Unity, or the CoTU, Sadar Hills issued a crucial pre-election advisory to the Kuki-Zo people in the district.

The Kuki-Zo's top tribal body in Sadar Hills Kangpokpi urged citizens to refrain from disrupting the electoral process, particularly concerning the movement of central security forces and officials of the Election Commission along the national highway.

Emphasizing the importance of upholding the Indian democratic system, CoTU underscored the Kuki-Zo community's belief in the resolution of the age-old political issues within the framework of the Indian Constitution.

"Kukis being Indian and as citizens of India we believe in the Indian democratic system and that our aged old political issue will be resolved within the framework of the Indian Constitution", it stated.

The committee also expressed the Kuki-Zo community's commitment to the democratic process and advocated for peaceful and lawful participation in the electoral activities.

Furthermore, CoTU's advisory outlined the establishment of buffer zones, which will be vigilantly guarded by Village Volunteers to ensure the safety and protection of the Kuki-Zo people.

It stated that the proactive measure aims to maintain stability and security during the electoral period, safeguarding the rights and safety of all residents in the region.

"The issuance of the advisory underscored the commitment of the Kuki-Zo community to foster a conducive environment for the electoral process, promoting civic engagement, and upholding democratic principles", CoTU stated.

The Kuki-Zo's top tribal body also said that as the Lok Sabha elections draw near, all stakeholders must cooperate and ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process for the benefit of the nation as a whole.

