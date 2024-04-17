Security personnel conducted a flag march in Manipur, which is set to undergo polling in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election, 2024 scheduled for April 19.

Ksh. Shivakanta Singh, SP Imphal West, assured that security arrangements in his district, Imphal West, have been satisfactorily met, with central paramilitary forces and police personnel, including commando teams, deployed at sensitive locations. He further stated that three layers of security involving the Army, CRPF and state police have been established.

In the context of the Lok Sabha elections, all peripheral areas have been secured.

Singh expressed confidence in the measures taken to ensure public safety and the conduct of free and fair elections, especially at vulnerable and critical polling stations.



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Following a period of communal violence and disturbance, the situation has reportedly improved due to these security measures.

Security officials have urged the public not to be fearful, and locals have been guided on the voting process.

"The condition here has improved. Due to communal violence, there was a lot of disturbance. Due to security, the situation here has been under control. They (security officials) have encouraged people not to be scared...The people in the village have been explained to cast their vote...," says a local.

In the first phase (April 19), voting will occur in approximately half of the constituencies, including both inner and outer Manipur. Whereas, in the second phase (April 26), voting will take place in the remaining constituencies.

