Toijam Debananda Singh, President of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Kyamgei, Imphal East, has approached the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur, citing threats to himself and his family allegedly by unidentified individuals. In a formal letter dated April 14, 2024, addressed to the CEO, Toijam Debananda Singh outlined the incident that took place on April 12, 2024.

According to Toijam Debananda Singh's account, a group of masked individuals arrived at his residence around 11:05 p.m. in three unmarked vehicles, armed with sophisticated weapons. Although Toijam Debananda Singh was not present at home during the incident, the perpetrators reportedly intimidated his family members, vandalized property, and issued warnings against his involvement in the ongoing election campaign. Toijam Debananda Singh attributes the threats to his association with Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam's INDIA Bloc, suggesting a possible politically motivated attack.

Expressing concern over the severity of the situation, Toijam Debananda Singh urged the electoral authorities to take decisive action to ensure his safety and that of his family. He stated the gravity of the threats and the potential risks involved if adequate measures are not implemented quickly.