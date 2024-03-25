The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) Presidential Council, after discussions with its constituent member tribes, has reached a consensus that no member from the Kuki-Zo community should file a nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024.



This decision has been made in light of the current challenges faced by the community.

However, the council strongly encourages all community members to exercise their democratic right to vote in the election, while refraining from contesting for the Outer Manipur Member of Parliament seat.

The press release reads, "ITLF Presidential Council in consultation with its constituent member tribes have agreed that no member from the Kuki-Zo community should file a nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election, considering the plight that we are facing.



Also Read: Manipur: Naga People’s Front candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik files nomination for Outer LS seat

As Indian citizens, we advise our community members to exercise their right to the franchise by voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 but abstain from contesting for the outer Manipur Member of Parliament seat."

Meanwhile, Naga People's Front candidate Kachui Timothy Zimik has officially filed his nomination for the Outer Lok Sabha seat in Manipur today.

This marks a significant step in the upcoming electoral process.

Earlier, the Naga People’s Front's (NPF) Central Working Committee (WC) has approved the name of Kachui Timothy Zimik as the NPF official candidate for II-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Zimik is a retired IRS who served as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, in the Ministry of Finance (Revenue).