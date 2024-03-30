The Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Election-2024 has been marred by security concerns as Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, the Indian National Congress (INC) candidate, faces threats to his safety. In a letter addressed to authorities, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) highlighted alarming incidents of intimidation targeting Dr. Akoijam and called for immediate security measures.

According to reports from the MPCC, on March 28, 2024, unidentified individuals visited Dr. Akoijam's residence inquiring about his whereabouts. Despite his absence, they instructed his family members to arrange a meeting at Kombirei Garden the following day. Subsequently, these individuals returned and pressured the family.

Expressing deep concern over these incidents, the MPCC, led by President K. Meghachandra, took proactive steps by submitting applications to relevant authorities, including the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur. These applications urged the deployment of adequate security personnel to safeguard Dr. Akoijam.

As of the latest communication as per as their letter, neither the DGP's office nor the Chief Electoral Office has provided the requested security personnel. The party stated that despite assurances from the DGP during a meeting with Congress MLAs, tangible action remains pending.

Rajiv Singh, IPS, the DGP of Manipur, received correspondence from the MPCC highlighting the urgency of the situation. The party stated that failure to address these security concerns promptly could lead to grave consequences, jeopardizing not only Dr. Akoijam's safety but also the integrity of the electoral process itself.

The MPCC stated the indispensability of robust security measures, advocating for the deployment of personnel from central forces such as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The party said that such measures are imperative to uphold the principles of free and fair elections and ensure the safety of all candidates, particularly those facing targeted threats.

In light of the escalating security risks, the MPCC calls upon the concerned authorities to prioritize the safety of electoral candidates and take immediate action to mitigate threats to Dr. Akoijam's life.