Mass exodus in Kaliabor Congress: Youth leader joins AGP with over 100 workers

In a major political setback for the Indian National Congress in Kaliabor, a wave of defections has hit the party after it decided not to field a candidate from the constituency and instead leave the seat for Raijor Dal.

Leading the exodus, Kaliabor Youth Congress president Pinku Kalita resigned from the party and joined the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), along with more than 100 Congress workers.

Kalita, who is considered a close aide of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP Gaurav Gogoi, formally joined the AGP at the party’s Kaliabor office.

The joining took place in the presence of AGP working president and alliance candidate Keshab Mahanta.

Welcoming the new entrants, Mahanta expressed confidence that the defections would strengthen the party ahead of the elections.

The development is being seen as a significant blow to the Congress in Kaliabor, highlighting internal dissatisfaction among party workers over electoral decisions.